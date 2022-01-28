Markel (MKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $16.53 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $75 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKL opened at $1,186.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74. Markel has a twelve month low of $948.00 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

