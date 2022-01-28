MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $490.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $330.12 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $323.75 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.