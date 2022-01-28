Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAKSY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.