Marlin One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.70 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Marlin has a total market cap of $31.81 million and $11.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

