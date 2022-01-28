Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 82585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

