Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $109,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

