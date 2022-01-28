Marshalls’ (MSLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.66) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.22).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 699.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.63. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 623 ($8.41) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($11.56).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

