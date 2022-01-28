Martin Currie Ltd. Has $52.42 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up 1.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Credicorp worth $52,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 155.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,610,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 31.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

