Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 56,700 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

