Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,103 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $114,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

