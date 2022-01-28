Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Marwyn Value Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.40. The firm has a market cap of £66.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

