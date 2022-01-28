Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $152,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 21,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 180,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $199.49 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $198.90 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

