Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.49

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.31, with a volume of 2098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

