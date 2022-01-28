Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 10,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

