Maxim Group Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $85.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

