Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.