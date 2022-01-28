McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $248.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

