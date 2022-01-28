McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

MCD stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.07. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

