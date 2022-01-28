MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 10,479 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

MediaCo stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.