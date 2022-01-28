Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.