Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $780,273.09 and $19,238.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00251958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

