Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,419 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

