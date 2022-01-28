Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 33,721 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

