Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,204 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

