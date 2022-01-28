Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.