Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

