Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $902,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AutoNation by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

