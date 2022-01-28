Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $930,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,288,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $15.46 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

