Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 247,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,863,314. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock valued at $64,676,766 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.