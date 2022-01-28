MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 69,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

