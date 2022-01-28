Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,588.68. 14,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,810.20 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,844.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,823.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

