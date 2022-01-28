Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after buying an additional 194,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,857,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.