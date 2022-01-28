Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

