Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $400.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $400.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $294.64 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.69. The company has a market cap of $819.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

