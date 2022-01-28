MetaHash (MHC) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $390,947.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,218,805,029 coins and its circulating supply is 3,048,247,642 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

