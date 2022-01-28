MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MetLife in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of MET opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. MetLife has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

