Metro Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

MRU opened at C$67.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.56. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34. The company has a market cap of C$16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

