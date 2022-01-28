Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 66.8% in January

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXE stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

