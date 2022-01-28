MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 1,883.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,699,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGTI opened at $0.02 on Friday. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

