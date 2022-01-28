Michael Arntz Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00.
Shares of SMAR opened at $54.53 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
