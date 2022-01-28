Michael Arntz Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $54.53 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

