Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.