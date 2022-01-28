MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post sales of $132.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $508.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $534.60 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $34.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.45. The stock had a trading volume of 855,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.42. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.