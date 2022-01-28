MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $167,834.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $62.08 million and $167,834.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00015828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00250518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,813,195 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

