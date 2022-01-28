Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

