Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $344.04 or 0.00944079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $9.82 million and $1.30 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 28,557 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

