Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 247 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zai Lab by 28.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $42.01 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $187.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

