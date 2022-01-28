Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.95 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

