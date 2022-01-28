Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 71.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after purchasing an additional 969,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 796,376 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $9,915,000.

NYSE DB opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

