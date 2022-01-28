Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

