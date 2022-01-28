Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 56,779 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $134,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 1,176.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 559,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.95 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.74.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

